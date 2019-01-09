Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Coherent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Coherent by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.75.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $60,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.57. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $461.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.60 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

