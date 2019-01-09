Codemasters Group’s (CDM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Codemasters Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

LON CDM traded up GBX 20.45 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 181.95 ($2.38). 7,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

