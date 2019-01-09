Clarus (CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clarus by 62.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 183.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

