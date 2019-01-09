City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in City Office REIT by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 646,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other news, COO Gregory Tylee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $377,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,185 shares in the company, valued at $908,356.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $437,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $433.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). City Office REIT had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

