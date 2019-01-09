Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,173.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.