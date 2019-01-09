CIGNA (CI) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CIGNA (NYSE:CI) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.56.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $189.93 on Friday. CIGNA has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CIGNA will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,215 shares of company stock worth $5,160,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of CIGNA in the third quarter valued at $1,819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 2,281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,280 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

