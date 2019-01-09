ChoicePoint (CPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Standard is well placed in terms of generation of new business and is in line with its cost-saving initiatives and lowering SGA&E expenses. Off late, the company is continuing with its key strategic initiatives and investing in profitable growth. Product technology and innovation are aiding the company to gain new customers and in expansion opportunities along with the existing ones. Over the past three months, shares of Cooper Standard have underperformed the industry it belongs to. The company expects to see commodity cost inflation on certain raw material, given the volatility in steel and aluminum prices. Also, it expects the pricing pressure from customers to continue, which will hamper its financials. Moreover, trade and tariff disputes and rising interest rates are other headwinds for the company.”

Get ChoicePoint alerts:

CPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $130.00 price objective on ChoicePoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered ChoicePoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of ChoicePoint in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

ChoicePoint stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. ChoicePoint has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.14.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($1.16). ChoicePoint had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChoicePoint will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 5,500 shares of ChoicePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $398,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 13,200 shares of ChoicePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $978,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 100,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,105.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChoicePoint by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChoicePoint by 44.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ChoicePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChoicePoint by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in ChoicePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChoicePoint

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChoicePoint (CPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChoicePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoicePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.