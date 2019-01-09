ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $16.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $593.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChipMOS Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of ChipMOS Technologies worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

