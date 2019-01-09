China Recycling Energy (CREG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.80. 197,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 342,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

