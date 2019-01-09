CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 2,769 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 267,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.37.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,757,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,708. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

