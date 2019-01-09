CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 712 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 90,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 6,277,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,480. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194 over the last ninety days. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

