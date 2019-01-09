Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $209.56 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,431,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 139,156 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intel worth $209,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $204,242,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $121,797,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $97,339,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5,021.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $409,897.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,127.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

