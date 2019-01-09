Chesterfield Resources PLC (LON:CHF) traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 103,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.63 ($0.06).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/chesterfield-resources-chf-trading-down-13-5.html.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company, business, or asset with operations in the non-ferrous exchange traded metals mining sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.