Chesterfield Resources (CHF) Trading Down 13.5%

Chesterfield Resources PLC (LON:CHF) traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 103,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.63 ($0.06).
Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)
Chesterfield Resources plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company, business, or asset with operations in the non-ferrous exchange traded metals mining sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
