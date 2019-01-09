Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,275 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $254,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,098,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc purchased 192,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

