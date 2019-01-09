Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,879,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,879,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,139,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,262,000 after acquiring an additional 427,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,845,000 after acquiring an additional 213,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,843,000 after acquiring an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.07.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

