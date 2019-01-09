ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel Sells 8,134 Shares

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,134 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $97,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CCXI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 859,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,332. The company has a market cap of $597.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.38. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. ChemoCentryx had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 80,783 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,329,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 20.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 896,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 153,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

