Charter Communications (CHTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $338.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charter is benefiting from its diversified portfolio offerings that includes video, voice services and Internet. Increasing Internet subscriber base is also a key catalyst for the company. Additionally, the partnership with Comcast to develop back-end software to support services for Xfinity mobile offering is significantly positive. The collaboration is cost-saving to the company. Moreover, Charter is expected to benefit from the launch of Spectrum Mobile service under mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) reseller agreement with Verizon. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Charter continues to struggle due to a saturated and competitive multi-channel U.S. video market. The company is also facing stiff competition from online TV streaming service providers that is hurting top-line growth.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Barclays set a $259.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.65.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.78. 44,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,169. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 55.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $104,551,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $72,650,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

