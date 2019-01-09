Charles E. Scripps Purchases 5,000 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 791,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,461,152.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Charles E. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $89,100.00.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in E. W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

