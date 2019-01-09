CGI (GIB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 257,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,936. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. CGI has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CGI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,379 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at $17,496,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CGI by 2.9% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,488,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.