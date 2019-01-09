Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 7,678 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 7,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $534,619.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 660,291 shares in the company, valued at $45,976,062.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CNBKA opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $84.49.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.08%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.
About Century Bancorp
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
