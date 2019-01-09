Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 7,678 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 7,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $534,619.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 660,291 shares in the company, valued at $45,976,062.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 7,678 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/century-bancorp-inc-cnbka-major-shareholder-james-j-filler-buys-7678-shares.html.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.