CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPYYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $6.73 on Monday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

