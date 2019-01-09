CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in IBM (IBM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.51 per share, for a total transaction of $998,835.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,853.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $495,851.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. IBM has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing.

