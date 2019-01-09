CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.18 Million Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after buying an additional 793,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after buying an additional 793,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

Shares of STI stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

