CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.66 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 11.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 354,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 23.2% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other J M Smucker news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy P. Smucker acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 579,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,956,605.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,860. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J M Smucker stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

