CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.84 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,347,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $203,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,502.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

