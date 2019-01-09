Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

