Centamin (CEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price (down from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centamin to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Centamin to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 106 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.78).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 118.41 ($1.55) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.90 ($2.53).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

