CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY) versus Canadian National Railway (CNI) Critical Comparison

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Canadian National Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 21.79% 14.12% 4.89% Canadian National Railway 42.06% 22.67% 9.89%

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian National Railway pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Canadian National Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR $16.45 billion 2.68 $3.56 billion $1.92 11.15 Canadian National Railway $10.06 billion 5.64 $4.23 billion $3.84 20.27

Canadian National Railway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian National Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian National Railway has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Canadian National Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian National Railway 0 11 7 0 2.39

Canadian National Railway has a consensus target price of $91.68, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides transportation, bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance and inspection, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures, maintains, and repairs railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico. The company serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), as well as the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi) with connections to various points in North America. Canadian National Railway Company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

