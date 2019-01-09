Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Rating Lowered by AltaCorp Capital

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVE. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,490,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $291,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after purchasing an additional 711,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after purchasing an additional 711,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,825,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,019 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

