Celsion (CLSN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on Celsion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Celsion stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.60. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 4,282.33%. Analysts forecast that Celsion will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Celsion by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsion by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celsion by 72.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.