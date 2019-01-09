Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,973 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Celgene were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,890,000 after buying an additional 2,119,257 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 13.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,757,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,141,000 after buying an additional 1,832,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Celgene by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,215,000 after buying an additional 1,391,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 38.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,044,000 after buying an additional 1,143,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

CELG opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $107.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

