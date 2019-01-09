CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 135.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.6% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $122.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.32.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

