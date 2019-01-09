Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Given New $107.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,520. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,453,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,189,000 after acquiring an additional 738,063 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,144,000. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,455,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,622,000 after buying an additional 307,660 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 464,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 279,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 890,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,448,000 after buying an additional 271,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

