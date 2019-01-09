Catalent (CTLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on Catalent and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Catalent and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

CTLT traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. 11,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,280. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,763,000 after buying an additional 1,110,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,763,000 after buying an additional 1,110,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,628,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,248,000 after buying an additional 822,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,316,000 after buying an additional 1,819,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,234,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,539,000 after buying an additional 833,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

