Cascades (CAS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Shares of CAS traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.40. The company had a trading volume of 94,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,605. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$9.15 and a twelve month high of C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.51000001902132 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cascades news, Director Martin Couture purchased 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,900.00. Also, insider Laurent Lemaire purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $396,817.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

