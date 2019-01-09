Cartesian (CRTN) and Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Head-To-Head Review

Cartesian (OTCMKTS:CRTN) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cartesian alerts:

4.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cartesian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cartesian and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian N/A N/A N/A Wilhelmina International 1.28% 1.05% 0.63%

Volatility and Risk

Cartesian has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cartesian and Wilhelmina International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian $50.77 million 0.00 -$6.24 million N/A N/A Wilhelmina International $73.20 million 0.41 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Cartesian on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cartesian Company Profile

Cartesian, Inc., a management consulting company, provides consulting services and managed solutions to communications, digital media, and technology sectors in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Western Europe. It provides technical consultancy services in the areas of requirements definition and capture; data analysis; selecting and implementing mediation; provisioning; customer and inter-operator billing; integration systems to provide resilient automated processes; migrating end-customer products; customers and networks; planning, managing, and executing end-to-end systems; and software testing. The company also offers strategy and business case development services, including business case development, data and content strategies, marketing spending optimization, service and brand diversification, enterprise and small business strategies, technology commercialization, and operational strategies; and marketing services. In addition, it offers program management services; business and operations process redesign and reengineering services; and Ascertain, a revenue management and data integrity toolset that provides evaluation of processes, metrics, and control points. Further, the company provides investment advisory services, such as evaluation of management teams and business plans, and identification of strengths and weakness of the company, as well as analyses of the company's financial models, systems, products, and operational and business processes. It serves wireless and wireline service providers, and cable multiple systems operators, as well as technology companies, media and entertainment companies, and financial services firms that invest in the communications industry. The company was formerly known as The Management Network Group, Inc. and changed its name to Cartesian, Inc. in June 2014. Cartesian, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.