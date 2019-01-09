Carnival plc (CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,486.67 ($71.69).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival from GBX 5,550 ($72.52) to GBX 5,750 ($75.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,320 ($69.52) in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Carnival to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LON CCL opened at GBX 4,019 ($52.52) on Wednesday. Carnival has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($57.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,435 ($71.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

