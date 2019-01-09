Carnival (CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Carnival (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 5,750 ($75.13). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,320 ($69.52) in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,486.67 ($71.69).

CCL opened at GBX 4,037 ($52.75) on Monday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,437 ($57.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,435 ($71.02).

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

