Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Stock

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BMC Stock from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.
About BMC Stock
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.