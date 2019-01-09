Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,198,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 560,210 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 768,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 374,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 804,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 295,913 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

