Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.77. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,198,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after acquiring an additional 560,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after acquiring an additional 538,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,397,000 after buying an additional 538,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

