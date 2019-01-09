Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.77. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,198,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after acquiring an additional 560,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after acquiring an additional 538,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,397,000 after buying an additional 538,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.