Carbonite (CARB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Carbonite alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Carbonite from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carbonite in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. cut Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

CARB stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 592,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,625. Carbonite has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $898.51 million, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,521. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 51,742.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 451,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 450,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 30.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after purchasing an additional 435,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 30.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after purchasing an additional 435,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 22.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,759,000 after purchasing an additional 417,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the third quarter worth about $12,221,000.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carbonite (CARB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.