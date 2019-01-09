Capital One Financial Weighs in on Range Resources Corp.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Range Resources to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.13 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

NYSE:RRC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,193,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after buying an additional 195,811 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,264,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after buying an additional 433,986 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,804,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 93,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 640,077 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

