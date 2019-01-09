Capital One Financial Corp. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $11.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 76,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

