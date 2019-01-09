Capital One Financial (COF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses and deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 914,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,942. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 698.3% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

