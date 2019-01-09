Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAPC. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Numis Securities cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.30 ($3.66).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 243.10 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 251.90 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.10 ($4.26).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

