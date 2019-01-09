Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Hold Rating for DXC Technology (DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Neutral rating and $70* PT. DXC announced plans to acquire LXFT (OW). We view the acquisition as a Win, Win”. DXC performed a Catch Up” acquisition. DXC acquires much needed Digital capabilities through LXFT, increasing DXC’s competitiveness in an area it had fallen behind. LXFT finds a larger partner to help it manage its way through challenges with its major customers and extend its reach. We note the acquisition does not initially have a significant impact on DXC’s results, so proof will be in the longer term execution. See pg. 2 for our proforma.””

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $59.16 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,925.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

