Canopy Growth (CGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the marijuana producer’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 3.31.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 26.32% and a negative net margin of 503.14%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after buying an additional 180,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after buying an additional 180,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 243.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $201,598,000 after buying an additional 2,937,286 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 234.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,802,260 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $87,492,000 after buying an additional 1,263,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,202,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

