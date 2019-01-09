CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Up 0.7% This Week

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $436,561.00 and approximately $1,902.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

