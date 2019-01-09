Canadian Pacific Railway Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,095 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,175% compared to the typical volume of 224 call options.

NYSE:CP opened at $187.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $166.36 and a 52 week high of $224.19.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 443.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $5,315,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 43.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 321,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,221,000 after purchasing an additional 96,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $213.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/canadian-pacific-railway-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-cp.html.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.